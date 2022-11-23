Newborn killed in Russian strike on Ukraine maternity ward: rescuers

FILE PHOTO: Police officers examine bodies found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Nov 17, 2022. (Reuters)

A newborn baby was killed following a Russian strike that hit a maternity ward in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, Ukrainian emergency services said Wednesday.

"On the night of Nov 23, in the city of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed," rescuers said on social media, adding that "as a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died".