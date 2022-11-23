Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Newborn killed in Russian strike on Ukraine maternity ward: rescuers
World

Newborn killed in Russian strike on Ukraine maternity ward: rescuers

published : 23 Nov 2022 at 14:30

writer: AFP

FILE PHOTO: Police officers examine bodies found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Nov 17, 2022. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Police officers examine bodies found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Nov 17, 2022. (Reuters)

A newborn baby was killed following a Russian strike that hit a maternity ward in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, Ukrainian emergency services said Wednesday.

"On the night of Nov 23, in the city of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed," rescuers said on social media, adding that "as a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died".

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chinese businessman 'Tuhao' reports to police, denies charges

A Chinese businessman dubbed "Tuhao" turned himself in to Bangkok police on Wednesday to answer allegations of involvement in the illicit drug trade.

15:46
World

Malaysian king calls council of sultans to resolve election crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's king on Wednesday called a special meeting of his fellow hereditary sultans to discuss who should be prime minister as an unprecedented post-election crisis entered its fourth day.

15:18
Business

Violent protests at largest iPhone factory in China

BEIJING: Violent protests have broken out around Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in central China, as workers clashed with security personnel over Covid restrictions at the plant.

14:45