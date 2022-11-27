Divisive Islamic party won’t join Malaysia government
published : 27 Nov 2022 at 14:02
writer: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Islamic party declined to join newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.
Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, or PAS, which won the most seats of any party in the recent general election, will instead act as a “constructive opposition”, Secretary-General Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement Saturday.
The decision was made to “respect and trust the mandate of the majority of people, especially the voters who have chosen PAS” and the Perikatan Nasional, the pro-Malay coalition, according to the statement.
PAS captured around one-fifth of parliamentary seats in the Nov 19 election. Its long-stated objective has been to turn Malaysia into an Islamic state and it has for years sought to implement strict religious laws in the eastern states of Kelantan and Terengganu.
- Keywords
- malaysia
- election
- parliament
- anwar
- islamic