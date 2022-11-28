Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Landslide in Cameroon kills at least 11: governor
World

Landslide in Cameroon kills at least 11: governor

published : 28 Nov 2022 at 03:45

writer: AFP

The disaster happened in the working-class district of Damas, on the eastern outskirts of the capital.
The disaster happened in the working-class district of Damas, on the eastern outskirts of the capital.

YAOUNDé - A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 11 people gathered to mourn the deaths of several relatives, the regional governor told state broadcaster CRTV.

"The search is continuing to find other bodies under the earth," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of the Centre region that includes Yaounde, told CRTV radio.

The people had gathered to mourn members of their families who had died, governor Bea told CRTV.

Early Sunday evening, police pick-up tracks were taking away bodies covered by white sheets, an AFP correspondent at the scene reported.

Emergency services were trying to make their way to the site, as hundreds of local people frantically searched for loved ones. Some people in the crowd wept as emergency workers searched the site.

The disaster happened in the working-class district of Damas, on the eastern outskirts of the capital.

Residents told AFP that several families were had gathered under large tents on waste ground at the top of a hill, when part of the ground beneath them gave way.

An AFP correspondent saw four large white tents at the hill's summit, on the edge of what seemed to be a ridge, beyond which the ground had disappeared.

A police cordon prevented journalists from getting closer to the scene of the disaster.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chinese gang links under scrutiny

Following a number of crackdowns on several illegal pubs in Bangkok and Chon Buri, deputy national police chief Surachata Hakparn is pledging to prosecute and extradite Chinese nationals who are found to be involved in "grey businesses" in Thailand.

06:32
Business

SMEs urged to look beyond Thailand

A new programme by EXIM Thailand and the private sector encourages small firms to embrace exports.

06:02
Business

Study: Thailand a leader in digital payments

Thailand is at the forefront of digital payments, part of a trend throughout Asia, according to Aileen Chew, Mastercard's country manager for Thailand and Myanmar.

05:59