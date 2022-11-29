Malaysian marriages rise after pandemic in 2021 as divorces drop

Marriages in Malaysia rebounded in 2021 as divorces fell further, indicating that Malaysian couples may be more hesitant about separating after the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 214,943 marriages were registered last year, a 15% increase compared to 186,297 in 2020 when marriage plans were disrupted by the pandemic, according to the Malaysian Department of Statistics. The total number of divorces fell 7.1% to 43,934.

Non-Muslim marriages declined 4.7%, with the number of inter-ethnic marriages increasing 11.7%, making up almost 8% of total marriages. Muslim divorces dropped 16.4%.

Malaysia joined Australia and Singapore in the increasing trend of marriage rate last year, as brides increased to 47.4 per thousand from 44.6, with grooms rising to 45.8 per thousand.