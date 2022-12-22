Myanmar junta figures attend Bangkok talks

Members of the UN Security Council gather to discuss Myanmar at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday. The council passed a resolution calling on the junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi, with 12 members voting in favour and Russia, China and India abstaining. (AFP Photo)

Thailand hosted a regional meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar, which a government source said included a rare international appearance by several junta ministers, but several key players from Asean did not attend.

The “informal” meeting came a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, demanding an end to violence and for the junta to free all political detainees.

Myanmar’s generals have been barred from high-profile gatherings of Asean for failing to honour last year’s promises to start talks with opponents linked to the ousted civilian government. Thursday’s gathering in Bangkok was not a formal Asean event.

The 10-member Asean grouping has seen internal discord about engaging with the military that seized power in Feb 1 last year, derailing a decade of democratic progress and plunging Myanmar into conflict and economic ruin.

There were no representatives at the talks from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore — the junta’s most vocal critics in the regional bloc. Thailand did not publicly disclose the meeting was taking place.

Myanmar was represented by its foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin and several other ministers, a Thai government source with knowledge of the meeting said.

It was not clear what was discussed.

Representatives from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam also attended, said the source, who could not be named because the person was not authorised to speak to the media.

Outgoing Asean chair Cambodia said the talks were expected to see “frank and candid deliberation on how to accelerate progress” on the regional peace initiative.

Asean, which makes decisions by consensus, agreed last month to keep sidelining the Myanmar generals until they comply with its peace plan, which remains the only diplomatic process in play.

Malaysia confirmed it would not attend the Bangkok meeting but did not provide a reason. The Philippines said its foreign minister would also not join, without elaborating.

The foreign ministries of Indonesia, the 2023 Asean chair, and Vietnam said their top diplomats were occupied with an official visit to Jakarta by Vietnam’s president.

Singapore’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, a diplomatic source who declined to be identified, read to Reuters what they said was a letter signed by Singapore’s foreign minister to the host, which objected to the Bangkok meeting as Asean had agreed to exclude the junta from such events. Reuters could not verify the letter’s content.

“Any meeting convened under Asean, formal or informal, should not divert from this decision,” it said, according to the source.

Myanmar’s ties with Asean has been strained over its refusal to halt offensives against a resistance movement backed by ethnic minority armies and the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), which the junta has declared a “terrorist” movement.

The military has warned its neighbours not to engage with the NUG, which is seeking international backing and funds for its campaign to destabilise the junta, amid reports by the UN and rights groups of atrocities by government troops.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday called for the Myanmar junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi as it adopted its first-ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden country.

The resolution received 12 votes in favour while China, Russia and India abstained.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 77, has been a prisoner since the army toppled her government almost two years ago and violently cracked down on dissent.

Wednesday’s resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners” including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint.

It also demands “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.

While permanent members China and Russia abstained, they opted not to wield their vetoes following amendments to the wording.

Britain began circulating a draft text of Wednesday’s resolution in September. Several amendments were made to ensure its passage, UN watchers say.

Several members also objected to a provision requesting the UN secretary-general to report to the council on the situation in Myanmar every 60 days.

Instead, the resolution calls for the secretary-general or his envoy to report back by March 15, 2023 in coordination with Asean.