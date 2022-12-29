Huge fire in Poipet hotel-casino

Fire engulfs the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet. (Photo: Na Tua Koo Phai Aran)

At least 10 people have died in a fire in a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, Cambodian police said on Thursday.

A provisional Cambodian police report seen by AFP said the fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet about 11.30pm local time on Wednesday.

"About 10 people died and 30 people injured," the report said.

It was reported the fire began when a gas tank exploded on the casino side of the complex.

The blaze was reported to still not be under control.

Emergency crews from the provincial and national government had been sent to assist. Crews were reported tohave reached the upper floors and were using crowbars to breach individual rooms.

Witnesses said they heard a series of explosions from the ground-floor kitchen of the complex, which is opposite Rong Kluea market in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand's Sa Kaeo province.

At least one Thai was among those killed, with others injured, the governor of Sa Kaeo province said.

Dozens of people, many of them Thai employees and tourists, were reported trapped both inside and on the rooftop of the 17-storey complex, which included casinos on its first three floors and more than 100 luxury hotel rooms.

Fire crews and helicopters from Thailand were deployed to help fight the blaze and evacuate the premises.

Injured people were being rushed to hospitals in Aranyaprathet district. It was reported that emergency units were already overloaded in the border district. (continues below)

People huddle desperately on a ledges as fierce flames surround them, at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet. (Photo: AFP)

Images obtained by AFP showed the building consumed by flames, with firefighters seen struggling to contain the intense blaze and rescuers attempting to pluck people from a burning ledge.

In one video, an unidentified man was seen sitting on a window ledge as smoke billowed from the window behind him. In another, a group of people huddled on a ledge, with flames near them.