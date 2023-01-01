Section
World

Manila New Year’s Day flights suspended on technical issues

published : 1 Jan 2023 at 14:29

writer: Bloomberg

This file photo taken on April 19, 2020 shows passenger planes from carrier Philippine Airlines parked on the tarmac of Manila's international airport as air travel to and from the Philippines was suspended after the government implemented a lockdown in its efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Flights in and out of Manila were suspended on New Year’s Day because of technical issues. (AFP)
This file photo taken on April 19, 2020 shows passenger planes from carrier Philippine Airlines parked on the tarmac of Manila's international airport as air travel to and from the Philippines was suspended after the government implemented a lockdown in its efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Flights in and out of Manila were suspended on New Year’s Day because of technical issues. (AFP)

Flights in and out of Manila were suspended on New Year’s Day because of technical issues related to navigation, the Philippine Department of Transportation said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is putting in place emergency protocols to enable flights to resume as soon as possible, the Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post on Sunday. The Philippine Air Traffic Management Center experienced a power outage and loss of communication, Cebu Air Inc said in a Facebook post.

Flight departures and arrivals will be rescheduled and passengers were advised to await instructions from the airlines, the transport department said. Philippine Airlines Inc said a number of flights will be delayed or diverted, according to a Facebook post.

