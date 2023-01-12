Mainlanders seek mRNA vaccines in Hong Kong

As border reopens, demand jumps for more effective Covid jabs that are not available at home

Beijing resident Yoyo Liang receives a dose of BioNTech vaccine at a private clinic in Hong Kong on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

HONG KONG: Scores of mainland Chinese travellers are rushing to Hong Kong to receive mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, which are not available on the Chinese mainland, as the country grapples with a torrent of infections that have overwhelmed its health system.

A private hospital in Hong Kong welcomed the first batch of mainland customers on Thursday, just five days after China reopened its borders for the first time in three years, allowing quarantine-free travel.

Yoyo Liang, a 36-year old Beijing resident, was one of the first customers at the Virtus Medical Centre where she paid HK$1,888 ($240 or 8,050 baht) for her first dose of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Liang had received three domestically developed doses of Sinovac vaccine over the past two years but said she took the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine to better protect herself against the virus.

“I was very tempted to get the vaccine because of the border reopening. There is no bivalent vaccine available in mainland Chin,” she explained after she received her jab.

Virtus, which has received more than 300 inquiries so far about the vaccines, is expecting more mainland customers to come to Hong Kong in the coming weeks and months, the company’s chief medical officer Samuel Kwok told reporters.

However, due to a large number of people already infected, many would wait before taking a booster shot, he said.

“Demand is increasing but we understand that there are a lot of people who got infected recently. … They cannot get … a booster dose immediately so they have to wait for at least three months.”

China, home to 1.4 billion people, abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy last month and infections are surging by the millions across a population with little immunity after being shielded since the virus emerged three years ago in the Chinese city of Wuhan.