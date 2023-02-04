Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Shark kills teen in Western Australia
World

Shark kills teen in Western Australia

Girl was swimming in Swan River in Fremantle when attack took place

published : 4 Feb 2023 at 19:58

Fremantle and the Swan River in Western Australia viewed from the air. (Photo: Kristian Maley, Wikimedia Commons)
Fremantle and the Swan River in Western Australia viewed from the air. (Photo: Kristian Maley, Wikimedia Commons)

A 16-year-old girl was killed on Saturday after being mauled by a shark as she swam in a river in Western Australia, officials said.

The girl was critically injured when an unknown species of shark bit her in the Swan River in the Perth suburb of Fremantle, a state government statement said.

She was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to revive her failed, said Paul Robinson, police acting inspector for the Fremantle district.

“It’s very early on, what we’re being advised is that she was with friends on the river,” he told a news conference.

“They were on jet skis. It’s possible a pod of dolphins were being seen nearby and the young female jumped in to swim nearby the dolphins.”

Describing it as a “very, very traumatic incident”, Robinson said the family of the girl, who was from Perth, were “absolutely devastated by the news”.

Fisheries experts had advised that it was unusual for sharks to be found in that part of the river, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over ‘blasphemous content’

Wikipedia was blocked in Pakistan on Saturday after authorities censored the website for hosting “blasphemous content” in the latest blow to digital rights in the deeply conservative country.

20:25
World

Shark kills teen in Western Australia

A 16-year-old girl was killed on Saturday after being mauled by a shark as she swam in a river in Western Australia, officials said.

19:58
Thailand

Cast starry eyes upon the Micro Full Moon

Star gazers can look up in the sky on Sunday night to catch an event known as a Micro Full Moon, says the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit).

19:40