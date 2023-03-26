No indication Russia plans to use nuclear weapons: US Dept of Defense

FILE PHOTO: This video grab made from handout video footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on April 20, 2022 shows the launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Defense said on Saturday that there are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons after Moscow's announcement to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We have seen reports of Russia's announcement and will continue to monitor this situation," the Department of Defense's press office said in a written statement.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance."



