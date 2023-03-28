Section
Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan
World

published : 28 Mar 2023 at 11:58

writer: Reuters

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber takes off at an unknown location for a flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. Still image from video released March 21 by Russian Defence Ministry. (Photo: Handout/ Reuters)
MELBOURNE, Australia: Russia's navy fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

 "In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target," it said in a statement on its Telegram account.

"The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometres, was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles." The P-270 Moskit missile, labelled by Nato the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile of Soviet origin, capable of destroying a ship at up to 120 kilometres distance.

The firing of the missiles comes a week after two Russian strategic bomber planes, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, flew over the Sea of Japan for more than seven hours in what Moscow said was a "planned flight".  

