Krakatoa volcano offspring erupts
World

Krakatoa volcano offspring erupts

No immediate reports of damage or injuries at site of 2018 event that caused deadly tsunami

published : 28 Mar 2023 at 18:56

A picture taken on Dec 23, 2018 by Bisnis Indonesia shows Anak Krakatoa erupting in the Sunda Straits off the coast of southern Sumatra, triggering a tsunami in which more than 400 people died. (Photo: Bisnis Indonesia via AFP)
The offspring of Indonesia’s infamous Krakatoa volcano erupted several times on Tuesday, sending a huge volcanic ash tower some 2,500 metres into the sky.

Anak Krakatoa, which means Child of Krakatoa, erupted four times, officials said, with the biggest followed by another that sent a column of smoke and ash 1,500 metres above its crater.

“This is part of an eruption phase associated with the formation of a new body for the volcano,” Oktory Prambada, an official at the Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, told AFP.

In 2018, its crater partly collapsed when a major eruption sent huge chunks of the volcano sliding into the ocean, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 400 people and injured thousands.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage on Tuesday.

Prambada said the volcano’s alert status remained at the second-highest level after the series of eruptions, with authorities imposing an exclusion zone of five kilometres around the crater.

Anak Krakatoa, which sits in a strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra, has been sporadically active since it emerged from the sea at the beginning of the last century in the caldera formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa.

That disaster was one of the deadliest and most destructive in history with an estimated 35,000 people killed.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

