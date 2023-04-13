Cambodia breaks world record for largest display of origami hearts

Origami hearts are displayed at the complex of the famed Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

SIEM REAP: Cambodia's display of origami hearts was included in the Guinness Book of Records on Tuesday as the world's largest show of origami hearts, breaking the previous record held by Britain, a Guinness World Records adjudicator announced.

The nearly 4 million origami hearts were displayed at the complex of the famed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province to show support for the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May and the 12th Asean Para Games in June.

The origami hearts project was achieved by the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), which is led by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen's youngest son Hun Many.

"I can now confirm that with 3,917,805 origami hearts, the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia has now achieved a new Guinness world record title," Guinness World Record official adjudicator Tomomi Sekioka said.

"I want to say that I was amazed by incredible teamwork, passion and discipline," she said.

She said the new record beat the previous world record of the largest display of 53,704 origami hearts achieved by Britain on Feb 9, 2019.

Speaking at the event, Many said the origami hearts project was to express support for all Cambodian athletes who will contest in the upcoming Games that the kingdom will host for the first time in 64 years.

"It's a new pride for Cambodia, and it shows our spirit of love and unity," he said.