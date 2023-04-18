Section
Bali considers tourist entry tax
World

published : 18 Apr 2023 at 10:32

writer: Bloomberg News

Trash collectors remove plastic and other debris washed ashore at Kedonganan Beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on April 12, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
JAKARTA: Indonesia is considering a tourism levy for visitors to Bali, adding another potential hurdle for holidaymakers after the island cracked down on traffic and visa breaches.

The tax would raise funds for conservation projects including mangrove and coral reef replanting to ensure visitors would have a positive impact on the local environment, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said late Monday. Indonesia is looking to Thailand’s example as a guide, said Nia Niscaya, a deputy for strategic policy at the ministry.

The timing and magnitude of the tax is still under discussion, Uno added.

Dozens of tourists have been deported from Bali in the last few weeks, as the government steps up law enforcement against foreigners who misuse their visas to work onshore, break traffic rules and violate religious sites.

A tourist prepares to go surfing on Kuta Beach on Indonesia resort island of Bali on April 16, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

