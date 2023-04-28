Section
At least 11 dead after Indonesia ferry capsizes
World

published : 28 Apr 2023 at 10:02

writer: Reuters

The Andaman Sea around the northern tip of Indonesia's Sumatra Island. (File photo: AFP)
JAKARTA: At least 11 people died and one was missing when a ferry capsized off the eastern coast of Indonesia's Sumatra Island, the national search and rescue agency said on Friday.

The ferry was carrying about 74 people to the small island of Tanjung Pinang near neighbouring Singapore when it is suspected to have hit a log about 30 minutes after it set sail, officials said.

A search was underway for one person still missing, the rescue agency said, adding that reports were still coming in from witnesses.

