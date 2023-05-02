Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dutch village calls off hunt for Nazi loot
World

Dutch village calls off hunt for Nazi loot

No treasure found after digging frenzy sparked by revelation of WWII map

published : 2 May 2023 at 18:38

writer: AFP

An employee of the Historical Circle Kesteren uses a metal detector in a freshly dug trench in Ommeren on Monday as he searches for a rumoured Nazi “treasure”. (Photo: AFP)
An employee of the Historical Circle Kesteren uses a metal detector in a freshly dug trench in Ommeren on Monday as he searches for a rumoured Nazi “treasure”. (Photo: AFP)

THE HAGUE: A Dutch village that became the centre of a frenzy among treasure hunters seeking Nazi loot rumoured to be buried there said on Tuesday the search was over and nothing was found.

The small hamlet of Ommeren in central Netherlands did conclude that there had indeed been treasure buried there, but that it was removed after World War II.

Ommeren became a hive of activity after the Dutch National Archive in January revealed a hand-drawn map featuring a red “X” believed to mark the spot where German soldiers had stashed their hoard, triggering an invasion of gold-diggers trying their luck.

“We have concluded that there is no Nazi treasure in Ommeren,” said Birgit van Aken-Quint, spokeswoman for the nearby Buren municipality.

“We do assume that the treasure was once buried in Ommeren, but that it has been removed at some stage.”

Documents held along with the map include testimony that the Nazis buried four ammunition boxes filled with jewellery, precious stones and gold coins, believed to be worth 11 million euros ($11.9 million) at current value.

The Nazis allegedly looted the treasure after the bombing of a bank in Arnhem in 1944 and were then believed to have buried it after the Allied “Market Garden” offensive near the town.

Ommeren already put in place a ban on the use of metal detectors in October last year, months before the map was revealed by the National Archives.

Yet, it did not deter aspirant treasure hunters.

“We’ve warned off at least 15 people since the start of January who were using metal detectors,” Van Aken-Quint said.

Archaeologists tried one last time on Monday on two possible spots but only discovered an old bullet, the rim of a car wheel and an old fruit tree, she said.

The ban on metal detectors remains in place.

“If people again try to go and find the treasure, we’ll enforce the ban,” she said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Herbs promoted for use in modern medicine

A campaign is under way to promote use of herbal plants in modern medicine to boost their value by at least 90 to 100 billion baht by 2027.

18:40
World

Dutch village calls off hunt for Nazi loot

THE HAGUE: A Dutch village that became the centre of a frenzy among treasure hunters seeking Nazi loot rumoured to be buried there said on Tuesday the search was over and nothing was found.

18:38
Business

800,000 moved to other provinces in Q4 of 2022

About 809,000 people migrated to other provinces, mainly for work, between October and December of last year, according to the National Statistical Office of Thailand.

18:00