Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Six anti-monarchists arrested in London
World

Six anti-monarchists arrested in London

Police use anti-protest powers controversially granted this week ahead of coronation of King Charles

published : 6 May 2023 at 15:36

writer: AFP

Protesters hold up placards in Trafalgar Square, close to where King Charles III is to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
Protesters hold up placards in Trafalgar Square, close to where King Charles III is to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

LONDON: UK police on Saturday arrested leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they prepared to protest along the route of a procession for the coronation of King Charles III, the organisation said.

“They’ve arrested six of our organisers and seized hundreds of placards, they won’t tell us why they’ve arrested them or where they’re being held,” a Republic activist told AFP in Trafalgar Square.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith was one of those arrested before the group had a chance to wave placards declaring: “Not My King”.

Some onlookers nearby shouted “free Graham Smith!” But others shouted “God save the King” and waved Union flags. The two-hour coronation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT (5pm Thailand time).

A camera crew from the Alliance of European Republican Movements was at the scene and asked a senior police officer why the group had been detained.

“They’re under arrest. End of,” the officer told them, walking off.

There was no immediate comment from London’s Metropolitan police force, which was controversially granted new anti-protest powers by the UK government under a new law rushed through this week.

On its Twitter feed, Republic confirmed the arrests and seizure of placards. “Is this democracy?” it demanded.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

Six anti-monarchists arrested in London

LONDON: UK police on Saturday arrested leading members of the anti-monarchy group Republic as they prepared to protest along the route of a procession for the coronation of King Charles III, the organisation said.

15:36
World

Philippines rescues over 1,000 trafficking victims

MANILA: Philippine authorities have rescued over a thousand people from several Asian nations who were trafficked into the country, held captive and forced to run online scams, an official said on Saturday.

14:40
Thailand

Vietnamese man held for fake land deals

Authorities have arrested a Vietnamese man accused of holding a fake Thai ID card and falsifying land documents to sell other people's plots via auction in three northeastern provinces.

14:20