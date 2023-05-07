Vietnam posts record high temperature: officials

Section
World

published : 7 May 2023 at 12:40

writer: AFP and onllne reporters

This photo taken on Feb 28, 2023 shows a farmer walking past burning straw stubble in a rice field in Can Tho, Vietnam. (AFP)
Vietnam reported a record high temperature late Saturday with a north-central weather station measuring 44.1 degrees Celsius (111.38 degrees Fahrenheit), officials said, breaking a previous high set in 2019.

South Asia has been sweltering under a heatwave for much of April, with neighbouring countries also registering record temperatures.

Vietnam's weather varies from north to south, but the entire country is now entering its hottest summer months.

The record temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius was measured Saturday afternoon at indoor Hoi Xuan station in north-central Thanh Hoa province, the National Centre for Hydro Meteorological Forecasting said.

The figure broke the country's previous high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, recorded April 20, 2019, at Huong Khe District in central Ha Tinh Province.

"This is a worrying record in the context of climate change and global warming," climate change expert Nguyen Ngoc Huy told AFP from capital Hanoi.

"I believe this record will be repeated many times," he said.

"It confirms that extreme climate models are being proven to be true."

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with a recent report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning that "every increment of global warming will intensify multiple and concurrent hazards".

Thailand recorded a record high temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius on April 15 in Tak province.

