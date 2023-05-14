Section
Singapore’s temperature soars to 37C, highest in 4 decades
World

published : 14 May 2023 at 12:26

writer: Bloomberg

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2023 people take pictures next to the Merlion Statue at Marina Bay in Singapore. The high temperature in the city-state revisited a 40-year record on Saturday. (AFP)
Singapore’s already steamy heat revisited a 40-year record on Saturday, climbing to 37C (98.6F).

The temperature at Ang Mo Kio in central Singapore tied with a record in nearby Tengah in April 1983, according to a statement by the National Environment Agency on Facebook. Singapore began recording temperatures in 1929.

Saturday’s temperature also surpassed the previous May high of 36.7C recorded last year, the agency said. It expects the warm and dry conditions to continue on Sunday, but forecasts short-duration showers later this week.

