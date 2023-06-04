Section
14 dead, 5 missing after mountain collapse in southwest China
World

14 dead, 5 missing after mountain collapse in southwest China

published : 4 Jun 2023 at 18:02

writer: Xinhua

CHENGDU: Fourteen people were confirmed dead and five others remained missing following a mountain collapse on Sunday in Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to local publicity department.

The collapse took place at around 6am in a forest farm in Yongsheng Township, Jinkouhe District of the city.

A rescue team of more than 180 people are still searching for the missing.  

