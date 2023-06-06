Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two Australians facing death penalty in Vietnam granted clemency
World

Two Australians facing death penalty in Vietnam granted clemency

published : 6 Jun 2023 at 07:41

writer: Reuters

Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong, right, shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a meeting at the Presidential palace in Hanoi on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)
Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong, right, shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a meeting at the Presidential palace in Hanoi on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

SYDNEY: Two Australians sentenced to death in Vietnam have been granted clemency thanks to improving diplomatic relations, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, after an official visit to the southeast Asian country.

"There was a substantial breakthrough with the granting of clemency, just yesterday ... Australia very much welcomes this," Albanese told ABC television on Monday.

"We make representations on behalf of Australian citizens. And we are very pleased that Vietnam has agreed to the request, and we thank them for it," the prime minister said.

He said he would not reveal the names of the people who were granted clemency as they had requested privacy. Their families have been informed about the decision.

Albanese had travelled to Vietnam over the weekend, where he met his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, and said the visit provided "an impetus for this outcome".

Australia has also made representations on behalf of 73-year-old Chau Van Kham, a Vietnamese-Australian man sentenced in 2019 to 12 years in prison by a Vietnam court that had found him guilty of "terrorism" charges.

"That's a different case. We were after an international prisoner transfer, and we're hopeful in that case. But we'll continue to work on those issues," Albanese said. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Yellow Line begins trial run

Close to 80,000 passengers rode on the Yellow Line at the start of its trial run at the weekend as the Department of Rail Transport eyes extending the trial to all 23 stations around the middle of this month.

08:17
Thailand

MFP to bring back gender equality bill

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat has vowed to push for a bill seeking to legalise same-sex marriage and improve gender equality after forming a government.

08:02
World

Two Australians facing death penalty in Vietnam granted clemency

SYDNEY: Two Australians sentenced to death in Vietnam have been granted clemency thanks to improving diplomatic relations, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, after an official visit to the southeast Asian country.

07:41