Major Ukraine dam ‘partially destroyed’

Warring sides blame each other for blast as floodwaters rise by more than 10 metres

A picture released by the state-owned company Ukrhydroenergo shows the damaged Kakhovka hydroelectric dam near Kherson on Tuesday. (Photo: Handout via AFP)

KYIV: A Russian-held dam in southern Ukraine was severely damaged on Tuesday, with Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of blowing it up while local residents were forced to flee rising waters.

The water level at Nova Kakhovka increased by over 10 metres after a blast breached the dam at the town overnight, the Russian state news agency Tass cited local Russian-backed authorities as saying.

RIA, another Russian state news agency, quoted local officials as saying that evacuations had begun in a number of settlements.

The water level at the town immediately adjacent to the breached dam could rise by up to 12 metres, its Russia-installed mayor, Vladimir Leontyev, said on Tuesday in a statement posted on Telegram.

Authorities said the water level in the town was expected to rise for the next 72 hours.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Russian-occupied area of southern Ukraine was “totally destroyed” and cannot be restored after a detonation inside the engine room, Ukraine’s state hydroelectric company said on Tuesday.

The dam was partially destroyed by “multiple strikes”, Moscow-installed authorities claimed, just as expectations were rising over the start of Ukraine’s long-awaited offensive.

Ukraine, however, accused Russia of blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.

“The terrorists’ goal is obvious — to create obstacles for the offensive actions of the armed forces,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky convened a meeting of his National Security Council over the Russian “war crime”, said his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

Several villages have been “completely or partially flooded” following damage to the dam and evacuations from the area have begun, a Ukrainian official said.

“About 16,000 people are in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region,” Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson miliary administration, said on social media, adding that there was flooding in eight areas along the Dnipro River.

A Moscow-installed official said Tuesday there was “no threat” of major population centres being flooded but added that more than 22,000 people were at risk.

Leontyev, the Nova Kakhovka mayor, said Ukrainian forces were continuing bombardment in the area.

“The town is still being targeted by missile strikes,” Leontyev said.

‘Defensive operations’

The Kakhovka dam, seized at the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, notably supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Built on the Dnipro River in 1956, during the Soviet era, the structure is partly made of concrete and partly of earth. It is one of the largest pieces of infrastructure of its kind in Ukraine.

News of the damage came after Zelensky praised his troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut, while Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.

“Well done, warriors! We see how hysterically Russia reacts to any step we take there, all positions we take. The enemy knows that Ukraine will win,” Zelensky said in a video message published on social media.

Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar had noted “some success” on the battlefield.

“The Bakhmut sector remains the epicentre of the hostilities. We are advancing there on a rather wide front,” she said.

“The defensive operation includes counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some sectors, we are conducting offensive actions.”

In May, Russia said it seized the now-destroyed eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the scene of the longest and one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Ukraine says it has been preparing a major offensive to recapture territory lost to Russia, but that there would be no announcement about when it would start.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said words “can only do harm” and posted a cryptic tweet, quoting lyrics from the Depeche Mode song Enjoy the Silence.