Pope to undergo hernia operation

86-year-old Catholic leader expected to be in hospital for 'several days'

Pope Francis leaves in the popemobile at the end of his weekly public audience on Wednesday morning at St Peter’s square in The Vatican. He was scheduled to undergo sugery for an abdominal hernia later the same day. (Photo: AFP)

ROME: Pope Francis will undergo an operation for an abdominal hernia at a Rome hospital, where he is expected to stay for “several days”, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old pope, who underwent colon surgery for diverticulitis in 2021, is suffering from a hernia that is “causing recurrent, painful and worsening” symptoms, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

It followed a brief visit to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Tuesday, during which the Vatican said he underwent “clinical tests”.

Francis led his weekly general audience as usual on Wednesday, before preparing to head to the hospital.

“In the early afternoon he will undergo a laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery … under general anaesthesia,” Bruni said.

A laparotomy is a surgical incision into the abdominal cavity.

“The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery,” the Vatican said.

Francis, who has been the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics for a decade, has suffered from increasing health issues over the past year.

In 2021 he underwent surgery at Gemelli for a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.

Francis was also also hospitalised for three nights at the end of March with bronchitis, which was cured with antibiotics.