Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia volcano erupts twice, spewing big ash cloud
World

Indonesia volcano erupts twice, spewing big ash cloud

published : 9 Jun 2023 at 15:28

writer: Reuters

A plume of ash rises as Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, on Dec 23, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. (Photo: Reuters)
A plume of ash rises as Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, on Dec 23, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. (Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupted twice in just over one hour on Friday, spewing volcanic ash as high as 3,000 metres (9,843 feet) into the air, according to country's volcanology agency.

The volcano erupted at 7.46am (0046 GMT) local time on Friday then again 62 minutes later. Time-lapse images shared by the agency showed the widening of a large cloud that was billowing from the volcano and moving southwest.

The 157-metre (515.09-ft) high Anak Krakatau, located in Indonesia's Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, has erupted more than 10 times since March this year. The nearest settlement to the volcano is 16.5 kilometres (10.25 miles) away.

Authorities have issued the second-highest alert level, Oktory Prambada, an official at the volcanology and geological agency told Reuters, adding there had been no evacuation order but tourists and residents were advised not to approach or climb the volcano.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the volcanology agency.

A December 2018 eruption of Anak Krakatau triggered an underwater landslide that set off a tsunami in Banten, West Java province and Lampung province that killed at least 430 people.

As of Friday, four Indonesian volcanoes were at the second-highest alert level, including Anak Krakatau, Merapi in Central Java, Semeru in East Java, and Karangetang in North Sulawesi.

Anak Krakatau, or the child of Krakatau, emerged from Krakatau volcano, which famously erupted in 1883 and killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis. 

A long exposure photo shows Mount Merapi volcano releasing hot lava with its reflection seen on the Kendil lake at the Srumbung village in Magelang, Central Java on May 28, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia volcano erupts twice, spewing big ash cloud

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupted twice in just over one hour on Friday, spewing volcanic ash as high as 3,000 metres (9,843 feet) into the air, according to country's volcanology agency.

15:28
World

Japan restaurant files $480,000 suit against 'sushi terrorist'

The operator of a major Japanese conveyor belt sushi chain that became the centre of national attention over a viral video of a boy licking a soy sauce bottle filed a ¥67 million (US$480,000) damages suit against the boy, court documents showed on Thursday.

14:26
Business

Binance halts trading in US dollars

NEW YORK: The American branch of Binance, the giant cryptocurrency exchange, said late Thursday that it would no longer allow customers to trade on its platform using United States dollars, after its banking partners cut the firm off in response to a crackdown by federal regulators.

13:42