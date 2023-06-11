China and Thailand to expand military ties amid Asia-Pacific 'security challenges'

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Nov 17, 2022. They were greeted by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife, Naraporn. The Chinese president joined other leaders at the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2022 summit, which kicked off on Nov 18, 2022. (Photo: Government House)

China stands ready to expand military cooperation and maintain regional stability with Thailand, with a series of joint drills planned for this year.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu offered the assurance to Narongphan Jitkaewtae, the Royal Thai Army's commander-in-chief, in talks in Beijing on Saturday.

"China stands ready to work with Thailand to implement to the letter the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries … and to push for more fruit of cooperation between the two militaries, especially between the two armies," the defence ministry quoted Li as saying.

The meeting comes about seven months after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok.

Li said there were plans this year for various joint exercises between the two countries, including "Assault 2023" and "Peace and Friendship 2023".

"Against the backdrop of the Asia-Pacific currently facing some security challenges, China is willing to jointly maintain regional stability with Thailand and ensure lasting security in the region," he said, adding there was "good momentum" in the development of the two militaries' relations.

Those security challenges include rising tensions between China and the United States.

In his debut speech to an international audience last weekend at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Li said "some countries" were intensifying an arms race in Asia, and both Beijing and Washington needed to seek more common ground amid escalating tensions.

On Saturday, Jitkaewtae said Thailand "appreciates and firmly supports China's important role in maintaining regional security and stability", according to the Chinese defence ministry's statement.

He added that the two countries were good friends, partners, relatives and neighbours who had achieved fruitful cooperation in the areas of trade, culture and high-level exchanges, it said.

In November, Xi and Chan-o-cha signed a cooperation plan to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative, China's transnational infrastructure project.

They also pledged to build a safe and prosperous region for China and Southeast Asian states.

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was also in China this week for her 50th visit.

Well known on the mainland as an "international friend" of China, Sirindhorn met top diplomat Wang Yi and pledged to continue promoting Thai-Sino friendship.