Myanmar generals ‘held talks with Suu Kyi’

Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of the Myanmar military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok in February of this year. (Photo: Reuters)

Senior figures from Myanmar’s junta have held at least two meetings with Aung San Suu Kyi to seek her help in starting peace talks but the jailed former civilian leader has rebuffed them, Radio Free Asia (RFA) has reported.

The meetings took place on May 27 and June 4 at the Nay Pyi Taw Prison where the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) is being held, RFA Burmese reported, citing a source in the capital with close connections to the facility.

The meetings reportedly involved three military officers: Lieut Gen So Htut, the junta’s home affairs minister; Lieut Gen Yar Pyae, who has led the military’s negotiation teams for peace talks with ethnic rebel groups; and retired Lieut Gen Khin Zaw Oo.

“We heard that the generals urged her to help the junta in its peacemaking process amid the current political situation and help stop the violence,” RFA quoted the source as saying. “We’ve heard that [Aung San Suu Kyi] did not respond.”

The source asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Junta courts last December found Aung San Suu Kyi, 78, guilty of corruption and violations of election and state secrets laws. She faces a total of 33 years in jail for 19 cases, and is being held in solitary confinement in Nay Pyi Taw. Her supporters say the charges were politically motivated. She is currently appealing her conviction and sentencing but it is not known when a ruling will be reached.

The junta has not made any official announcement about any meetings with the Nobel Peace Prize winner and RFA said it had been unable to independently confirm that they took place.

Sources close to Aung San Suu Kyi’s legal team, including within the NLD, said that they were unaware of the meetings.

Kyaw Htwe, a member of the NLD Central Working Committee, said the party had heard that the generals met with Suu Kyi in prison, but couldn’t confirm the visit.

“In Myanmar’s political world, the role of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is vital,” he said. “There will never be practical political change without her. Meeting with her and holding discussions is very important.”

Kyaw Htwe said the military had violated Myanmar’s constitution by seizing power in 2021 and is “entirely responsible” for the country’s current problems.

“Only after all political prisoners, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, are freed will the path to a revolution be implemented,” he said.

The junta has been embroiled in a protracted conflict with increasingly formidable armed resistance groups and ethnic armed organisations since the military detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other top leaders of the NLD after seizing power from the elected government in February 2021.

Efforts by Asean to promote peace talks have failed, leading to a new “Track 1.5” approach, not formally endorsed by the Southeast Asian bloc but involving some member countries including Thailand, along with China and India.