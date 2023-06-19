Chinese premier hopes for closer ties with Germany

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, on June 18, 2023. At the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Li came to Germany for the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation and an official visit. Honor guards flanked the red carpet, and representatives of the German government waited at the airport to welcome him. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BERLIN: Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived here on Sunday for an official visit to Germany, where he will also hold the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation.

Upon his arrival, Li said Beijing is ready to work with Berlin to further explore cooperation potential and push for new development in bilateral ties.

Li noted that Germany is the first stop of his first overseas visit since he became Chinese premier, and this visit will carry forward the two countries' traditional friendship, and deepen their cooperation.

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations and held a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, providing strategic guidance for the development of bilateral ties, said Li.

In recent years, the China-Germany relationship has seen steady progress, Li said, adding that bilateral cooperation has been continuously deepened and expanded, with new achievements being made in such areas as economy and trade, technologies, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, as well as green development.

He pointed out that the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation is the first time the newly formed governments of two countries interface with each other in such an all-around fashion.

The Chinese side is ready to engage in frank and in-depth exchanges with the German side based on the principles of mutual respect, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, to further explore cooperation potential, properly handle differences, and enrich their all-round strategic partnership, so as to send a positive and strong signal for maintaining stable global supply chains and world peace and prosperity, Li said.

Noting that the world today has arrived at a new period of turbulence and changes, Li said the more chaos and changes this world is witnessing, the stronger a need should be advocated for the people of the two countries to carry forward their traditional friendship, enhance exchanges and cooperation, pool their wisdom, overcome challenges, and seize opportunities.

Li expressed Beijing's willingness to work with Berlin to push for new development in China-Germany ties and create a bright future for humanity by following the major consensus reached between the heads of state of the two countries.

During his stay in Germany, Li will meet with German President Steinmeier, chair the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, attend the China-Germany Economic and Technical Cooperation Forum and a round table for Chinese and German entrepreneurs, meet with representatives from German industrial and business communities, and visit German companies in Bavaria state.

Li left Beijing on Sunday afternoon by chartered plane. At the invitation of Scholz and the French government, he came to Germany for the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation and an official visit, and will pay an official visit to France and attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong and other accompanying officials left Beijing by the same plane.

On Sunday evening local time, Li's chartered plane arrived at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport. Honor guards flanked the red carpet, and representatives of the German government and Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken waited at the airport to welcome them.