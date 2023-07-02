Section
Nightclub fire kills 6 people in Cambodia: police
World

published : 2 Jul 2023 at 11:24

writer: AFP

A policeman stands in front of a nightclub damaged after a fire in Phnom Penh on Sunday. At least six people were killed in a nightclub fire in Cambodia's capital on Saturday, police said. (Photo by AFP)
At least six people were killed in a nightclub fire in Cambodia's capital on Saturday, police said.

Four men and two women died in the inferno, which broke out in the early evening, Phnom Penh Municipal Police spokesman San Sok Seiha told AFP.

It took a few hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

"We don't know yet if there will be more victims," Sok Seiha said.

He said police were still waiting to enter the burnt-out club.

In December last year, a fire ripped through a casino on the Thai-Cambodian border, killing 26 people and forcing patrons to jump from ledges and windows to escape the flames.

Authorities said the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino fire in Poipet town was caused by an electrical fault.

