Remember your ‘roots’, China tells neighbours

published : 4 Jul 2023 at 15:06

“Europeans and Americans can’t distinguish between Chinese, Japanese and South Koreans,” says Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. (AFP File Photo)
 BEIJING: China’s top diplomat has called on South Korea and Japan to remember their “roots” and reject Western influences, in racially charged comments to officials from Seoul and Tokyo.

Speaking at a trilateral forum in the eastern city of Qingdao on Monday, Wang Yi — who is in charge of the ruling Communist Party’s foreign policy — said Western powers had deliberately “played up ideological differences between the countries”, state media reported.

He also made a case for unity between the three countries on the basis of race, saying “Europeans and Americans can’t distinguish between Chinese, Japanese and South Koreans”, according to a recording shared by the state-run nationalist media outlet the Global Times and reported by other Beijing media.

“No matter how yellow our hair is dyed or how sharp we change our nose, we can’t become Westerners,” he said.

“We should know where our roots are.”

Wang’s remarks come at a time of deepening Chinese anger towards its East Asian neighbours over Washington’s efforts to strengthen military and intelligence ties with its two close allies.

Last month, Seoul summoned China’s ambassador to South Korea after he met with a local opposition leader and bemoaned poor relations between the countries, suggesting Seoul was being influenced by “external factors”.

China has also expressed “strong opposition” to Japan’s plans to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

