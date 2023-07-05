Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China's Three Gorges Dam sees record tourists in H1
World

China's Three Gorges Dam sees record tourists in H1

published : 5 Jul 2023 at 10:06

writer: Xinhua News Agency

This aerial photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

WUHAN: The Three Gorges Dam at the world's largest hydropower project welcomed a record number of tourists in the first half of this year, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation.

The January-June period this year saw 1.5 million visitors, 50,000 more than the same period in 2019.

The Three Gorges Dam, China's largest industrial tourism site in the central Chinese province of Hubei, has experienced a significant rise in tourism since January, when approximately 65,000 people visited it during the Spring Festival holiday, up 260% year on year.

Featuring efficient water resource utilisation, the project has played key roles in flood control and electricity generation along the Yangtze River basin. Having been generating electricity since 2003, the dam opened to the public in 2005.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

China's Three Gorges Dam sees record tourists in H1

WUHAN: The Three Gorges Dam at the world's largest hydropower project welcomed a record number of tourists in the first half of this year, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation.

10:06
World

Hong Kong to carry out more research on Japan's plan to discharge radioactive waste water from Fukushima nuclear plant into sea, despite UN watchdog's go-ahead for plan

More risk assessments will be made by Hong Kong on Japan's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the ill-fated Fukushima nuclear power station, despite a UN watchdog giving the go-ahead to pump it into the sea.

09:43
Thailand

King donates to Sak Surin rehabilitation

His Majesty the King has granted financial support for the medical treatment of repatriated jumbo, Sak Surin.

08:05