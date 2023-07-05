China's Three Gorges Dam sees record tourists in H1

This aerial photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

WUHAN: The Three Gorges Dam at the world's largest hydropower project welcomed a record number of tourists in the first half of this year, according to the China Three Gorges Corporation.

The January-June period this year saw 1.5 million visitors, 50,000 more than the same period in 2019.

The Three Gorges Dam, China's largest industrial tourism site in the central Chinese province of Hubei, has experienced a significant rise in tourism since January, when approximately 65,000 people visited it during the Spring Festival holiday, up 260% year on year.

Featuring efficient water resource utilisation, the project has played key roles in flood control and electricity generation along the Yangtze River basin. Having been generating electricity since 2003, the dam opened to the public in 2005.