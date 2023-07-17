Swatch sues Malaysia over seized Pride watches, says local media

(Screenshot from swatch.com)

Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group has filed a suit against the Malaysian government and home ministry officials challenging the seizure of Pride-themed rainbow watches, local media reported.

Swatch Group (Malaysia) Sdn sought an order from the High Court to cancel the home ministry’s seizure notices in May for the 172 watches worth 64,795 ringgit ($14,214), and for the return of the confiscated pieces within five days of the order, MalayMail reported, citing the judicial review application filed by the company on June 24.

Swatch said the home ministry issued seizure notices stating the watches as promoting or having “elements” of LGBT, and that the timepieces violated the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA) 1984. Swatch claimed the seizures were illegal as the watches are not a publication that can be prohibited under the PPPA, the report said.

Malaysia’s home affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News. Nizam Bashir, counsel for Swatch Group (Malaysia) in this case, declined to comment when reached by phone.

The case is scheduled to come up in the High Court on July 20, with Swatch’s application for permission for judicial review to be heard by judge Amarjeet Singh Serjit Singh, MalayMail reported.