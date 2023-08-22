First N. Korean commercial flight in 3 years lands in Beijing

A file picture dated Sept 11, 2014, shows an Air Koryo plane, a North Korean state-owned carrier airline, landing at Incheon International Airport, South Korea. (File photo)

BEIJING: North Korea's first international commercial flight in three years landed in Beijing on Tuesday, according to an arrivals board seen by an AFP journalist at the airport.

Air Koryo flight JS151 was estimated to have arrived at Beijing's Capital Airport around 9.17am (0117 GMT), the board said.

It is state airline Air Koryo's first commercial flight since early 2020, after North Korea shut its borders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It took off from the North Korean capital around 8.30am local time (2330 GMT), Flightradar24 and Chinese tracking app Umetrip showed.

Approached for comment at the firm's office in Beijing, an Air Koryo representative said he had "no information" to offer.

A previously scheduled Air Koryo flight to Beijing on Monday was abruptly cancelled, with no official reason given.

North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after three years of Covid-induced isolation, there are increasing signs Pyongyang may be becoming more flexible on border controls.

Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade in the North Korean capital last month -- the first foreign dignitaries to visit the country in years.

And last week Pyongyang allowed a delegation of athletes to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan.

Specialist website NK News reported Monday that Air Koryo was set to carry out two flights from Russia's Vladivostok to Pyongyang on Friday and next Monday.