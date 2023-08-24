Japan releases water from Fukushima nuclear plant, China furious

An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

NAMIE (JAPAN) - Japan began releasing wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, prompting a furious China to ban all seafood imports from its neighbour.

The start of the discharge of around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water over several decades is a big step in decommissioning the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

Live video provided by plant operator TEPCO showed two engineers clicking on computer mouses and an official saying -- after a countdown -- that the "valves near the seawater transport pumps are opening".

Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater will be harmless, with its position backed by United Nations (UN) atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

But China has warned it will contaminate the ocean, and immediately responded Thursday by blasting Japan as "extremely selfish".

China then banned all Japanese seafood imports "to comprehensively prevent the food safety risks of radioactive contamination".

Local fisherman in Japan have also voiced opposition to the release.

About 10 people held a protest near Fukushima on Thursday and around 100 others gathered outside TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo.

"It's like dumping an atomic bomb in the ocean. Japan is the first country that was attacked with an atomic bomb in the world, and the prime minister of the country made this decision," said Kenichi Sato, 68, in Tokyo.

Multiple meltdowns

Three reactors at the Fukushima-Daiichi facility in northeastern Japan went into meltdown following a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people in 2011.

Since then, TEPCO has collected 1.34 million cubic metres of water that was contaminated as it cooled the wrecked reactors, along with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.

Japan says that all radioactive elements have been filtered out except the tritium, levels of which are harmless and lower than what is discharged by operational nuclear power plants -- including in China.

A general view shows the facilities of the Tokyo Electric Power Company's (TEPCO) crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (back), as seen from Ukedo fishing port in Namie, Fukushima prefecture on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Environmental group Greenpeace says that the filtration process is flawed. China and Russia have suggested the water be vaporised and released into the atmosphere instead.

But Japan's analysis is backed by most experts.

"When released into the Pacific, the tritium is further diluted into a vast body of water and would quickly get to a radioactivity level which is not discernibly different from normal seawater," said Tom Scott from the University of Bristol.

TEPCO will carry out four releases of the treated water from Thursday until March 2024.

The first will last about 17 days, though it is expected to take around 30 years for all of the wastewater to be discharged.

With around 1,000 steel containers holding the water, TEPCO has said it needs to clear space for the removal of highly dangerous radioactive nuclear fuel and rubble from three wrecked nuclear reactors.

Sushi safety

Even before Thursday's release, China had banned seafood imports from 10 of Japan's 47 prefectures and imposed radiation checks.

Hong Kong and Macau, both Chinese territories, followed suit this week.

China's reaction on Thursday extended its ban to cover all of Japan.

A vendor retrieves a lobster at a wholesale fish market in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Analysts said that while China may have genuine safety concerns, its strong reaction is also motivated at least in part by its economic rivalry and frosty relations with Japan.

The South Korean government, which is seeking to improve ties with Japan, has not objected, although many ordinary people are worried and there have been scattered protests.

On Thursday police arrested more than 10 people who tried to enter the Japanese embassy in Seoul.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday that there was "no need to be excessively concerned" about the plan.

Han also criticised what he called a "politically driven" campaign and "fake news" to fan fears.

Social media posts in China and South Korea have included false claims about the release, including doctored images of deformed fish with claims they were linked to Fukushima.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Woo Won-shik, centre, speaks as he holds a placard reading "Japan should stop dumping into the ocean, which is an international crime!" during a rally against Japan's discharge of treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, near the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

'Future generations'

People in the Japanese fishing industry also oppose the release, concerned that governments and consumers will shun their seafood.

"I am worried about the future," protestor Ruiko Muto, 70, told AFP in Miharu near the power plant.

"We can't pass on the responsibility of what happened during our generation to the generation of our children and to future generations."

Reactions to release of water from nuclear plant

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General, IAEA

“IAEA experts are there on the ground to serve as the eyes of the international community and ensure that the discharge is being carried out as planned consistent with IAEA safety standards.

“Through our presence, we contribute to generating the necessary confidence that the process is carried out in a safe and transparent way”.

China's foreign ministry

"The disposal of contaminated water in Fukushima is a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications, and is by no means a private matter for Japan alone.

"Since the peaceful use of nuclear energy by mankind, there has been no precedent for man-made discharge of water polluted by nuclear accidents into the ocean, and there is no accepted disposal standard.

"The government of Japan has not proved the legitimacy of the decision to discharge the sea, the long-term reliability of the clean-up device for the contaminated water, the true accuracy of the data on the contaminated water, the harmlessness of the marine environment and human health, the completeness and effectiveness of the monitoring programme, and the full consultation with stakeholders."

Mark Brown, prime minister of Cook Islands and Chairman of the Pacific Islands bloc*

"I believe that the discharge meets international safety standards," he said, adding that the region may not agree on the "complex" issue.

"This is a demanding situation for all of us, and we need to assess the science."

* Comments made prior to initial water release