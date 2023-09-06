Aung San Suu Kyi ill and ‘back in prison’

Myanmar military denies request for outside medical help for former leader

A demonstrator holds a placard outside the Central Bank of Myanmar to demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, at a protest in Yangon on Feb 11, 2021, just after the military coup. (Photo: Reuters)

Aung San Suu Kyi is ill and Myanmar’s military rulers have denied a request for an outside physician to see the jailed former leader, according to a source familiar with the matter.

After spending some time at an undisclosed ministerial residence in Nay Pyi Taw following her transfer to house arrest in July, the 78-year-old Nobel laureate is now reportedly back in prison, senior members of her National League for Democracy party, told The Irrawaddy, a local news site.

It is not known when she was sent back to prison.

“She was suffering swelling in her gums and could not eat well and is feeling light-headed along with vomiting,” a source, who declined to be identified due to fear of arrest, told Reuters.

But instead of being allowed a visit from a dentist, she has been treated by a prisons department doctor, said the source.

A spokesperson for the State Administration Council, as the junta is known, told local reporters the detained leader was fine and receiving treatment.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021, when the military overthrew the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and cracked down on opponents of military rule. More than 4,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 20,000 remain in detention, according to local rights groups.

Aung San Suu Kyi is facing 27 years of detention related to 19 criminal offences. She denies all the charges for which she was convicted, ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption, and has been appealing against them.

In July, she was moved to house arrest from prison in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw. But she was sent back to solitary confinement in Nay Pyi Taw Prison sometime after her meeting with former Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai that same month, The Irrawaddy reported.

The exiled National Unity Government (NUG), set up by opponents of military rule and the remnants of the previous government, said the healthcare and security of political detainees is the responsibility of the military junta.

“The international community should pressure the junta for the healthcare and security of all the political detainees including Aung San Suu Kyi,” Kyaw Zaw, spokesperson for the NUG, told Reuters.

Many governments have called for the unconditional release of Aung San Suu Kyi and thousands of other political prisoners, and some, including the United States, European Union and Great Britain, have targeted the country’s military with sanctions.