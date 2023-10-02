Indonesia inaugurates SE Asia's first high-speed train service

An excited commuter takes a selfie prior to the inauguration of the China-backed high-speed railway connecting Jakarta and Bandung, called "Whoosh", at Halim station in Jakarta on Monday morning.(Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA - Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway opened for regular services in Indonesia on Monday after years of delay and cost overruns.

The train connects the capital Jakarta and nearby city of Bandung and can ferry up to 600 passengers at a top speed of 350 kilometres an hour.

The railway is called WHOOSH, an acronym for “Time Saving, Optimal Operation, Reliable System” in Indonesian.

It is the culmination of Indonesia’s decade of infrastructure boom as President Joko Widodo builds out roads, ports and airports to propel the country toward high-income status. Its opening also establishes a key part of the leader’s legacy, despite the train’s construction being marred by ballooning costs and years of setbacks.

Initially set to be completed in 2019, the pandemic pushed back the project’s timeline while land acquisition problems led the overall cost to surge to US$7.2 billion, from $6 billion. Safety tests also delayed the railway’s opening from August.

The project is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and built by a consortium involving China Railway International Co Ltd.