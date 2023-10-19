UK starts returning asylum seekers to barge

Government defends conditions as it tries to cut costs and deter migration

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge, moored at Portland port near Weymouth on the south coast of England, can house about 500 asylum seekers. (Photo: Reuters)

PORTLAND, England - Britain began returning asylum seekers to a barge on its southern coast on Thursday, two months after it was forced to remove them because Legionella bacteria were found in the vessel’s water supply.

The government, which wants to cut the £8-million ($9.7 million) daily bill for housing migrants in hotels while their asylum claims are processed, said its health, fire and water checks on the barge had been satisfactory.

The water contamination episode was an embarrassment for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has made cracking down on illegal migration a major priority ahead of elections expected next year.

As part of its plan to deter people from arriving illegally, the government is moving migrants to disused military sites and barges like the grey, three-storey Bibby Stockholm in Portland, which can house around 500 people in more than 200 bedrooms.

“The number of people on board will increase gradually with more arrivals in the coming days and months, as part of a carefully structured, phased approach,” a spokesperson from the Home Office said.

Critics have called the barge inhumane and compared it to a prison ship.

“By using accommodation like barges and barracks, the government is stripping asylum seekers of their liberty,” Steve Smith, chief executive of the refugee charity Care4Calais, said in a statement.

The High Court in London refused to give the go-ahead to a legal challenge against housing people on the barge earlier this month.