French police shoot ‘threatening’ woman in hijab

A Paris Metro RATP train crosses the Pont de Bir-Hakeim near Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre in Paris. (Photo: Reuters)

PARIS - Police shot and critically wounded a hijab-wearing woman in a Paris metro station on Tuesday morning, local media said, after commuters reported her behaving in a threatening manner.

“Out of fear for their own safety, police agents used their weapons,” a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesperson could not say what in the “fully veiled” woman’s behaviour at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France station had prompted the officers to shoot her.

The fire service, which provided emergency care for the woman, said she was struck by a bullet to her abdomen. She was transferred to a nearby hospital, a fire brigade spokesperson said.

The broadcaster BFM TV and the daily newspaper Le Parisien earlier cited police sources as saying the woman’s behaviour indicated a possible Islamist “terrorist” motivation.

The metro station had been evacuated, police said.