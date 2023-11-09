Ex-Malaysia minister gets caning for graft

Malaysia’s former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks to the media on Thursday. (Syed Saddiq's Facebook)

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was sentenced to seven years in jail and two strokes of the cane after he was found guilty of charges including misappropriating funds.

Syed Saddiq, 30, was also fined 10 million ringgit (US$2.1 million) by the country’s High Court in a decision announced on Thursday, the Star newspaper reported.

His other charges were abetting in a criminal breach of trust and money laundering, the paper said.

Funds that Syed Saddiq was accused of misappropriating were from Armada, the youth wing of his former party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. He had denied wrongdoing.

Syed Saddiq was the youngest ever in Malaysia to be appointed minister when he was named to cabinet by then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in 2018.