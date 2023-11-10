Myanmar risks breaking apart amid attacks by rebel militias: junta

In this photo taken on March 8, 2023, members of the ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) take part in a training exercise at their base camp in the forest in Myanmar's northern Shan State. (Photo: AFP)

NAYPYITAW - Myanmar's ruling military junta has said the country could break apart if it fails to control the latest surge of attacks by ethnic minority militias and pro-democracy armed forces in the country's east, according to a state media report released Thursday after anti-junta forces seized several towns.

Junta chief Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing briefed about the attacks at a rare meeting of the country's supreme decision-making body Wednesday, the report said, in what could be the biggest challenge to the regime since it ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government in a February 2021 coup.

The military-appointed Acting President Myint Swe told the National Defense and Security Council meeting that Myanmar will be "split into various parts" if the junta fails to manage the attacks, according to the report.

The alliance, made up of three ethnic minority groups in Myanmar's eastern Shan State, launched the latest offensive on Oct 27, taking down over 100 army outposts and police stations and seizing several small strategic towns in the region, the alliance has said.

The military has admitted it has lost control of at least three towns in the state, which borders China's Yunnan province.

Joined by the pro-democracy People's Defense Force and other armed groups, the alliance has stepped up fighting in other parts of the southeast Asian country in an attempt to overthrow the junta, according to local media reports.

Casualty figures were not disclosed from either side, but local media reports suggest dozens have been killed in clashes between the alliance and the military, including some civilians caught in the middle of the fighting.

Thousands of civilians are stranded at one of the border gates to China as they attempt to stay away from the clashes, according to the reports.

The United Nations (UN) reported on Friday that almost 50,000 people have been displaced by fighting in northern Myanmar after an alliance of ethnic armed groups launched an offensive against the military two weeks ago.

Fighting has raged for two weeks across northern Shan state near the Chinese border, in what analysts say poses the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) say they have seized dozens of military outposts and blocked vital trade routes to China.

"As of Nov 9, almost 50,000 people in northern Shan were forced into displacement," the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in an update.

Outside Shan state's Lashio township -- home to the military's northeastern command -- internet and phone services were disrupted, hindering humanitarian responses to the fighting, UNOCHA said.

Restrictions on transport and availability of cash were hindering efforts by local humanitarian groups to give out aid, it said.

A further 40,000 people have been displaced by clashes between the military and its opponents in neighbouring Sagaing region and Kachin state since early November, UNOCHA said.

The military has made little comment on the surprise offensive but earlier this week the junta-appointed president warned the country could end up "split into various parts" if the military was unable to "manage" the fighting.

The remoteness of the rugged, jungle-clad region -- home to pipelines that supply oil and gas to China -- and patchy communications make it difficult to verify casualty numbers.

Beijing, a major junta ally and arms supplier, on Tuesday confirmed there had been Chinese casualties as a result of the clashes in Myanmar.

A foreign ministry spokesperson did not say whether the Chinese were killed or wounded, nor where precisely the incident had taken place.

- Communications blackout -

Myanmar's borderlands are home to more than a dozen ethnic armed groups, some of which have fought the military for decades over autonomy and control of lucrative resources.

Some have trained and equipped newer "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) that have sprung up since the coup to fight the military's bloody crackdown on dissent.

Earlier this week, several PDF groups claimed to have seized the town of Kawlin in Sagaing region, home to mostly ethnic-majority Bamar and a traditional recruiting ground for the military.

AFP was unable to reach residents in the area, where internet and phone lines are largely cut.

Sagaing, which borders Shan and Kachin states, has become a hotspot of resistance to junta rule.

Dozens of PDF groups are active across Sagaing, where the military is accused of burning villages and massacring inhabitants.