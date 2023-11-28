Indian rescuers start pulling out trapped workers from collapsed tunnel - TV

Ambulances wait to enter a tunnel where rescue operations are underway to rescue trapped workers, after the tunnel collapsed, in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

SILKYARA - Rescuers on Tuesday successfully pulled out the first of the 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for 17 days, hours after drilling through the debris of rock, concrete and earth to reach them, TV channels said citing officials.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported the first man had been brought out, and AFP reporters at the site saw ambulances leaving from the tunnel entrance.