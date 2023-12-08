Putin says he will seek re-election in 2024

Russian president expected to face only token opposition as he bids to extend term to 2030

Vladimir Putin will not face any major challengers in the 2024 vote, analysts say. (Photo: AFP)

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he would run for re-election in 2024, Russian news agencies reported, allowing the Kremlin leader to extend his decades-long grip on power into the 2030s.

The 71-year-old has led Russia since the turn of the century, winning four presidential ballots and briefly serving as prime minister in a system where opposition has become virtually non-existent.

Putin told Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Zhoga, a Russian military officer, about his decision to participate in the vote following an awards ceremony for army personnel at the Kremlin, state-run news agencies reported.

Putin will not face any major challengers in his bid for a fifth term and will likely seek as big a mandate as possible in order to conceal domestic discord over the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.

Following a controversial constitutional reform in 2020, Putin could stay in power until at least 2036.

Rights groups say that previous elections have been marred by irregularities and that independent observers will likely be barred from monitoring the upcoming vote.

Putin tightened media rules on covering the 2024 election in November, banning some independent media outlets from accessing polling stations.

The election will be held over a three day period from March 15-17, a move that Kremlin critics have argued makes guaranteeing transparency more difficult.

Five major parties have been allowed to submit a candidate for the 2024 vote without collecting signatures, all of which support the Kremlin and the offensive in Ukraine.

Putin's most high-profile rival, Alexei Navalny, is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges his supporters say are false.

In a statement issued through his team on Thursday, he encouraged Russians to vote for "any other candidate" aside from Putin and called the elections a "parody" of electoral procedure.

Pariah state

Since launching its full-scale assault on Ukraine last February, the Kremlin has waged a sweeping crackdown on dissent that rights groups have likened to the Soviet era.

Thousands of people have been detained and imprisoned for protests, and many thousands more have fled the country in fear of being called up to fight.

The Ukraine offensive has made the Kremlin chief a pariah among Western leaders and his country has been hit by unprecedented sanctions designed to curb its funding for the conflict.

But while sanctions initially prompted an exodus of Western companies and turbulence in industry, the economy has proven resilient and Putin's domestic approval ratings have remained high.

Moscow has re-oriented much of its energy exports to Asian clients including China, allowing it to continue pouring money into the offensive, now in its 22nd month.

Analysts say Putin has sensed revived fortunes as Western support for Ukraine frays and Kyiv's counter-offensive fails to pierce heavily entrenched Russian lines.

In a bid to boost turnout at the last presidential election in 2018, which saw Putin win by a landslide in every region, officials cast the vote as a pivotal battle against Western values.

The Kremlin appears to be employing the same strategy this time round, labelling the "international LGBT movement" as extremist in recent weeks, as part of a broader culture war with the West.