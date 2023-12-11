Malaysia PM to announce cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday: report

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US, Nov 15, 2023. (Reuters photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, Malaysian daily The Star reported, citing multiple sources.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

An announcement will likely be made before a swearing-in ceremony at the national palace at 3pm (2pm in Thailand) on Tuesday, an unnamed official told The Star.

The reshuffle would involve several ministries, the report said.

The rejig comes a little over a year since Anwar took office in November 2022, and as he looks to strengthen his administration amid concerns over a slowing economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said in October a reshuffle was needed to fill a cabinet post left empty following the death of a minister in July.