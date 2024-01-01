Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 28

A girl uses her mobile phone while she sits on a swing at a compound of residential houses heavily damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine on Monday. (Reuters photo)

KYIV: Five more bodies have been found under rubble after massive Russian air strikes on Kyiv three days ago, city authorities said on Monday, bringing the death toll in the Ukrainian capital from that attack to 28.

Ukraine had previously declared Monday a day of mourning for those killed in Friday's missile strikes, the deadliest single attack on Ukraine's capital of the nearly two-year-long war.

"Sincere condolences to all those who lost relatives and loved ones ... terrorists who kill civilians will never be forgiven for the blood spilled on Ukrainian soil," Kyiv's military governor Serhiy Popko wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said on Monday that the overnight Russian drone attack on Odesa targeted port infrastructure, and that a fire had broken out in one of the port terminals as a result of a strike.

"The enemy's clear priority remains the port infrastructure of Odesa, a large number of drones were directed from the sea to the coastal zone," Ukraine's Southern Military Command said on Telegram.

It said the fire was promptly extinguished and that there were no casualties.

Authorities also said the Ukraine military had foiled a "record" number of Russian drone strikes on the night of New Year's Eve after a week of escalation in the conflict. Russia launched 90 attack drones, with Ukrainian air defence systems destroying 87 of them, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv also said Russian shelling killed one person on New Year's Day in the southern Odesa region and another person in Kherson, also in the south.

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow will intensify strikes on military targets in Ukraine after 24 died in an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday.

"We're going to intensify the strikes, no crime against civilians will rest unpunished, that's for certain," he said while visiting a military hospital.