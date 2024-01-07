China sanctions 5 US defence companies on Taiwan arms sales

China has sanctioned five US defence industry companies in response to sanctions on Chinese entities and recent arms sales to Taiwan from the US, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The companies affected include BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions, the Foreign Ministry said.

The measures consist of freezing the properties of those companies in China, and prohibiting organisations and individuals in China from transactions and cooperation with them, according to the statement.