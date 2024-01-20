Vietnam sentences 100 people in terrorism trial

Case stems from 2023 attacks that killed nine people in Dak Lak coffee region

A worker harvests coffee cherries on a farm in Dak Lak province in central Vietnam, where unrest over land rights occasionally erupts into conflict. (Photo: Bloomberg News)

Ten people have received life sentences for attacks last year on government offices in Vietnam, the news website VnExpress reports, citing a court ruling on around 100 defendants in the case.

Nine people including four police officers were killed in the attacks in June 2023 that took place in the coffee-growing province of Dak Lak, and others were seriously injured.

In addition to those facing life imprisonment, a total of 43 people were also charged with “terrorism against the people’s government” and will serve between 6 and 20 years.

A further 45 defendants have been sentenced to up to 11 years on charges of terrorism, according to the VnExpress English service.

Two of the key figures, members of a group of ethnic Montagnard activists, carried out some of the planning for their activities while living in Thailand, the news service said.

The Central Highlands, known for its coffee production, has a history of political unrest among minority groups over land rights.

The five Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak, Lam Dong, Dak Nong, Gia Lai and Kon Tum grow about 90% of the country’s coffee crop. Vietnam is the world’s largest producer of robusta beans.