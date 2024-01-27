Philippine troops kill nine Islamist militants

Two of those slain were suspected of deadly bombing of Catholic mass on southern island

The city of Marawi in Lanao del Sur province was the site of a five-month siege by Philippine troops to dislodge Islamist militants in 2017. (Reuters File Photo)

MANILA - Government troops killed nine members of a pro-Islamic State group in the southern Philippines, the military said on Saturday, including two suspects in a deadly blast at a Roman Catholic mass last month.

Four soldiers were wounded during the counter terrorism operation on Thursday and Friday in Lanao del Sur province, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a statement, but all are in stable condition.

Those killed were members of Daulah Islamiyah, the AFP said, a pro-Islamic State militant group that took control of the southern city of Marawi in 2017 and held it through five months of ground offensives and air strikes by the military.

Among those killed were the two named suspects in the Dec 3 bombing in a university gymnasium in Marawi that killed at least four people and injured 50 others.

“The precision and unwavering dedication exhibited in this operation … delivered swift and decisive justice for the victims of the despicable attack,” military chief Romeo Brawner said in a statement.

“This operation sets a clear precedent: the AFP will not tolerate those who endanger the lives and well-being of our people.”