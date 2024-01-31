Former Malaysia king halves Najib’s jail term to 6 years: report

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, escorted by prison officers, waves to photographers as the jailed politician leaves the court after court proceedings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Jan 19, 2024. (Reuters photo)

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s prison sentence has been shortened to six years from 12 years in a decision by a board led by the former King Abdullah Ahmad Shah, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The decision includes a reduction of his 210 million ringgit ($44 million) fine to an unspecified amount, CNA reported, citing unnamed sources including senior government officials. The shorter jail term means Najib, who’s been in prison since August 2022, is expected to complete his sentence in August 2028, the report said, adding that he could be out on parole for good behaviour in August 2026.

Najib, 70, is currently serving his sentence after being convicted in 2022 on three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power in relation to the country’s investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. The United Malays National Organization that Najib once led has become a key ally of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government. UMNO is now led by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, a deputy prime minister to Anwar.

Najib was accused of transferring 42 million ringgit ($8.9 million) from 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd to his personal account between 2014 and 2015. He remains on trial for dozens of other criminal charges related to the troubled wealth fund.

In Malaysia’s monarchy, Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar took over the throne on Wednesday.