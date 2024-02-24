Western leaders arrive in Kyiv to show solidarity
PUBLISHED : 24 Feb 2024 at 12:56

WRITER: Reuters

People take shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert, amid Russia's attacks on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)
KYIV - Four Western leaders, including the prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Belgium's Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from neighbouring Poland, the Italian government said in a statement.

Meloni was due to host a videoconference later in the day from Kyiv that will involve leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to join the discussion.

Meanwihle, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Moscow's forces in occupied Ukraine on the anniversary of the Kremlin's offensive, the Russian army announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a command centre, he stated, "Today, in terms of the ratio of forces, the advantage is on our side." The statement indicated that Shoigu received a briefing confirming that Russian forces were on the offensive following the capture of the industrial hub of Avdiivka.
