Norway’s king improving in Malaysian hospital

Son says 87-year-old monarch will need a few more days in hospital on Langkawi

King Harald of Norway arrives for a lunch with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Oslo on Feb 14. The monarch fell ill while on a visit to Malaysia this week and is in a hospital on the island of Langkawi. (Photo: Reuters)

OSLO - King Harald of Norway appeared to be feeling better on Wednesday after being admitted to hospital in Malaysia with an infection earlier this week, the crown prince said.

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private trip to Langkawi when he fell ill, the royal household said on Tuesday.

He is being treated at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on the Malaysian resort island.

“We spoke to my mother and father this morning. … It seems that his health was a little better,” Crown Prince Haakon told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the king was receiving good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel.

“What he needs now is to be in the hospital for a few more days and to get some rest,” Haakon said during a scheduled trip with Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

“It’s good that things are getting better,” he added.

The crown prince presides in his father’s absence, including at the weekly meeting with the Norwegian prime minister and the government, which is due to take place on Friday.

The oldest ruling monarch in Europe, Harald turned 87 this month. He uses crutches to get around and has suffered from a series of ailments and illnesses in recent years, including heart surgery and various respiratory problems and infections.

In late January, he went on sick leave due to a respiratory infection.

A week before he had dismissed speculation that he might abdicate, following the lead of his distant cousin Queen Margrethe II in Denmark.