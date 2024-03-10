Floods, landslides kill at least 19 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra

Indonesia said at least 19 people were killed and 80,000 more were displaced by floods and landslides that hit several regions in West Sumatra province after days of torrential rains.

The floods left seven people missing and damaged more than 650 houses, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, know as BNPB, said in a statement Sunday. In Padang Pariaman regency, a road was still blocked by a landslide as of Saturday afternoon.

As many as 26 bridges, 25 schools and 113 hectares of farming land were damaged because of the floods. The agency warned the local government and citizens to be on the alert for floods as rain is still expected in the provincial capital of Padang on Sunday.

Indonesia’s weather agency had warned that extreme weather such as sudden thunderstorms may occur during March and April in many regions after February’s peak rainy season



